ARS vs MUN: Match Preview, Date, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time For The Much-Anticipated PL Showdown

Arsenal will be bidding to revive their league title hopes when they take on their old Premier League rivals Manchester United in their next game of the new season.

The Gunners will be going into the high-profile encounter off the back of their disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday in their previous outing at the Emirates Stadium, and they will be looking for a win over Manchester United to get their league ambition back on the right track.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, will be going into the Premier League showdown after their hard-fought 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last Saturday, and the Erik ten Hag-led team will be looking for another success over the Gunners to improve their stand in the league standings.

Head-to-Head Summary:

Arsenal and Manchester United have faced each other 62 times before in the Premier League and the Red Devils will be going into the next fixture with a superior head-to-head record of 26 wins to the Gunner’s 18 wins, while 18 out of the previous matches ended in a draw.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Arsenal will play host to Manchester United in their next English Premier League game on Sunday, September 3, at exactly 4:30 PM (Nigerian time).

