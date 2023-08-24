ARS vs MUN: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time For The Much-Anticipated Premier League Clash

Arsenal and Manchester United will renew their rivalry in the English Premier League when the two sides square off against each other in one of the most expected games of the season in September.

The Gunners will enter the high-profile Premier League showdown off the back of their hard-earned 3-2 victory over the Red Devils the last time they faced each other last season at the Emirates Stadium, and they will be looking for another victory when they meet again to expand their winning streak.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, will enter the clash off the back of their disappointing 3-2 loss to the Gunners the last time they visited the Emirates Stadium last season, and they will be looking for a victory over the Mikel Arteta led team to avenge the defeat.

Match and Kickoff Time:

Arsenal will be hoping to continue their impressive run against Manchester United when the two Premier League giants confront each other in one of the much-expected games of the season on Sunday, September 3, at exactly 4:30 PM (Nigerian Time).

