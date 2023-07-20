SPORT

ARS vs MUN: Match Preview, Date, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Much-Expected Club-Friendly Match

Arsenal will be bidding to continue with their recent impressive run of form when they face their old Premier League rivals Manchester United in their next warm-up game this weekend in the United States.

The Gunners will be going into the high-profile club friendly game after their 5-0 whipping of the Major League Soccer All-Stars in their last pre-season outing, and they will be looking for another victory over the Red Devils to make it two out of two.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will enter the game off the back of their hard-fought 1-0 win over Lyon in the last pre-season outing on Wednesday, and they will be looking for another win over the Gunners to make it three straight victories in a row.

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Arsenal and Manchester United will renew their rivalry for the first time in the United States in their next pre-season match on Saturday, July 22, at MetLife Stadium. The club-friendly game is expected to begin at exactly 10 PM (Nigerian time) on Saturday in East Rutherford, USA.

