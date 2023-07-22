ARS vs MUN: Match Prediction, Preview & Kickoff Time

On Saturday night, Arsenal will meet Manchester United in a heavyweight Premier League preseason match.

Both Mikel Arteta and Erik ten Hag continue their preparations for the next season as they face off in the Premier League Summer Series across the pond.

The MeLife Stadium in New Jersey will host one of the most iconic fixtures in English football, with lots of new faces on display.

Arteta used all of his new recruits in the MLS All-Stars win earlier this week and might start Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice for the first time.

Emile Smith-Rowe and Thomas Partey are also available, though Leandro Trossard may be sidelined due to a minor injury.

United will welcome back a slew of international players who have yet to appear in pre-season, including Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes.

Despite the fact that both teams have played twice in pre-season, the north London club appears to be slightly better prepared for this match than United. The Gunners have nearly a complete squad available for this match, whereas Ten Hag will have to be more cautious with his lineup selection.

While Arteta may be able to field a near-full-strength squad for much of the game, his counterpart will not have that luxury, and we’re likely to see a slew of United youngsters earn a chance to shine in New Jersey.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Manchester United match will go down today at 10PM Nigerian time.

