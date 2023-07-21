ARS vs MUN: Manchester Utd Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The Club-Friendly Match

New Jersey will host England’s blockbuster match on Saturday, July 22, when Manchester United renew their antagonism against old rivals Arsenal in next summer’s pre-season.

After a tough 1-0 win over French Ligue 1 giants Lyon last week, the Red Devils will be in for a high-profile game and will be looking for another win over the Gunners to further prepare them for the upcoming English league season.

Team :

Manchester United’s friendly against Arsenal was boosted by the return of many key players from previous games. Players like Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford are expected to form the starting lineup for this game.

However, Fred will not play against Arsenal on Saturday due to personal issues.

Manchester United’s expected starting line-up against Arsenal:

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Williams; Van de Beek, Hannibal, Mount; Sancho, Diallo, Martial.

Start time:

The highly anticipated friendly between Manchester United and Arsenal is scheduled for 10:00pm (Nigeria time) on Saturday.

