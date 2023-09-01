ARS vs MUN: Manchester United Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Sunday’s PL Clash

Manchester United will be hoping to continue with recent impressive form when they take a trip to the Emirates Stadium this Sunday for their next English Premier League game against Arsenal.

The Erik ten Hag-led Red Devils will be going into the high-profile clash after their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest last Saturday, and they will be looking for another victory over the Gunners to improve their stand in the league standings.

Team :

Manchester United have been handed a major boost ahead of Sunday’s game against Arsenal, as their summer signing Rasmus Hojlund has been declared fit for the tie after recovering from the injury he picked up a few months ago. The Denmark forward is expected to make his English Premier League debut against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Red Devils have signed Sergio Reguilon on a season loan from Tottenham Hotspur and he is expected to make his debut in the game against Arsenal.

However, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Mason Mount are set to miss the trip to London for the Premier League game against Arsenal on Sunday, due to their respective injuries.

Manchester United’s possible lineup vs. Arsenal:

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Kickoff Time:

The highly anticipated Premier League showdown will start at exactly 4:30 PM (Nigerian time ) on Sunday in London.

Waskco (

)