ARS vs MUN: Man United Stars Who Could Cause Problems For Arsenal Defenders

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal is currently preparing to host Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. Both clubs have been in a very impressive run of form, but as it stands, Arsenal’s record this season is super impressive than any other premier league club.

Although Manchester United remains the only club to beat the Gunners this season, Mikel Arteta and his boys have been improving as the day goes by. Based on the current form, Arsenal is the favorite to win, but they’re still Manchester United players who could cause problems for Arsenal defenders.

Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman has been in red-hot form lately, having scored a total of 10 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season. His lightning pace and strength have been a nightmare for defenders.

Bruno Fernandes.

The midfield maestro is an expert in finding the back of the net. The Portuguese star has also been in a very impressive run of form, scoring in United’s two consecutive games in the Premier League.

Marayanatha (

)