ARS vs MUN: Man United Best Lineup without Casemiro.

Arsenal will look to regain the eight-point advantage at the top when they face Manchester United, who want to close the gap to the Gunners.

The match is a very important one for both sides. As such, we expect to see a very strong starting XI.

For Manchester United, they’ll be without one of their best players this season, Casemiro.

In this article, we take a look at how the club could line up without the Brazilian defensive midfielder. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, David De Gea should keep his place in the goal while the quartet of Lisandro Martinez, Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka stay as defenders.

The duo of Fred and Eriksen should form a partnership as pivots while Bruno plays in the attacking-midfield position.

Weghorst is expected to play his second game for Manchester United tomorrow. The Dutch star should lead the attacking line alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony.

