ARS vs MUN: Man United Best Lineup without Casemiro.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal will look to regain the eight-point advantage at the top when they face Manchester United, who want to close the gap to the Gunners.

The match is a very important one for both sides. As such, we expect to see a very strong starting XI.

For Manchester United, they’ll be without one of their best players this season, Casemiro.

In this article, we take a look at how the club could line up without the Brazilian defensive midfielder. Check it out below:

In a potential 4-3-3 Formation, David De Gea should keep his place in the goal while the quartet of Lisandro Martinez, Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka stay as defenders.

The duo of Fred and Eriksen should form a partnership as pivots while Bruno plays in the attacking-midfield position.

Weghorst is expected to play his second game for Manchester United tomorrow. The Dutch star should lead the attacking line alongside Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

SportsBlitz.ng (

)