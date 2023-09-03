ARS vs MUN: Facts, Possible Lineups, The Referee, H2H, And All You Need To Know

The Premier League roars to life as Arsenal prepares to host Manchester United in the fourth round of the 2023–24 season. This fixture promises high-octane action, with two footballing giants battling it out at the Emirates Stadium. Let’s delve into the key aspects of this thrilling encounter.

Potential Lineups

Arsenal:

Manager Mikel Arteta has some tactical decisions to make as he aims to secure victory against the Red Devils. The Gunners could line up as follows:

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Eddie Nketiah

Manchester United:

Under the guidance of Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will look to dominate the proceedings. Their potential lineup might look like this:

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Andre Onana

Defenders: Sergio Regullion, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Aaron Wan-Bisaka

Midfielders: Casemiro, Christian Eriksen

Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho

Referee

Anthony Taylor will officiate this highly anticipated clash. Known for his consistency and ability to manage high-pressure matches, Taylor is a respected figure in English football. His presence adds an extra layer of intrigue to this showdown.

Head-to-Head

Arsenal and Manchester United have a storied history, creating some of the most memorable moments in English football. These two teams have locked horns on numerous occasions, with each match adding to their intense rivalry.

Historically, Manchester United has held the upper hand, but recent encounters have seen a shift in momentum. Arsenal, led by Arteta, has been striving to regain its place among the elite, and this match provides the perfect stage to prove their mettle.

Team likely to win

Predicting the outcome of a match between two footballing giants is never easy, but it promises to be a closely contested battle. Arsenal’s young talents and Manchester United’s star-studded lineup set the stage for an enthralling encounter.

