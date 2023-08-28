ARS vs MUN: Check Out How Arsenal Could Lineup For The Premier League Showdown This Weekend

Arsenal will have a chance to return to winning ways when they square off against Manchester United this weekend in their next game of the season at the Emirates Stadium.

Recall that the Gunners were forced to a 2-2 draw last Saturday by Fulham which eventually halted their winning start to the new English Premier League. The North Londoners will now be looking for a win over Manchester United to get their title back on the right track.

How will Arsenal line up for the Premier League clash with Manchester United?

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta is not expected to make any changes to the team that started against Fulham last Saturday, as all the players who started in the game are expected to retain their respective spots against Manchester United.

Check out the possible starting lineup for the game against Manchester United below:

Arsenal will welcome Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium for their next English Premier League game on Sunday, September 3, at exactly 4:30 PM.

