SPORT

ARS vs MUN: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Today’s Club-Friendly Game

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 342 1 minute read

Arsenal will be hoping to build on their recent impressive run of form over Manchester United when the two Premier League sides square off against each later today, in a blockbuster club-friendly match in New Jersey.

Recall that the Gunners defeated the Red Devils 3-2 the last time both teams met in the English Premier League, and they will be hoping to expand the winning run. The Mikel Arteta-led team will be going into the clash after they defeated the Major League Soccer All Stars 5-0 in their previous outing in Washington, D.C.

Team :

Leandro Trossard is a major doubt for today’s warm-up game against Manchester United following the injury he picked up in the 5-0 win over MLS All-Stars.

Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be available for selection today, as both players are yet to gain full recovery from their injuries.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe have both joined Gunner’s pre-season camp in the United States, and they are expected to get some minutes against Manchester United today.

Arsenal’s Possible Lineup vs Manchester United:

Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus. 

Kickoff Time:

The much-awaited club-friendly match will get underway at exactly 10 PM (Nigerian time) today.

Waskco (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 19 mins ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

EPL: 2 signings Man United could still complete before the start of next season

8 mins ago

Done deals: 7 transfer done deals that happened this week that you might have missed

29 mins ago

Reactions as old and recent photos of Messi touching his knees before taking freekick surface online

40 mins ago

We are lucky to have witnessed this man play – John Terry says as he heaps praises on Lionel Messi

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button