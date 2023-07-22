ARS vs MUN: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For Today’s Club-Friendly Game

Arsenal will be hoping to build on their recent impressive run of form over Manchester United when the two Premier League sides square off against each later today, in a blockbuster club-friendly match in New Jersey.

Recall that the Gunners defeated the Red Devils 3-2 the last time both teams met in the English Premier League, and they will be hoping to expand the winning run. The Mikel Arteta-led team will be going into the clash after they defeated the Major League Soccer All Stars 5-0 in their previous outing in Washington, D.C.

Team :

Leandro Trossard is a major doubt for today’s warm-up game against Manchester United following the injury he picked up in the 5-0 win over MLS All-Stars.

Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko will not be available for selection today, as both players are yet to gain full recovery from their injuries.

Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe have both joined Gunner’s pre-season camp in the United States, and they are expected to get some minutes against Manchester United today.

Arsenal’s Possible Lineup vs Manchester United:

Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Martinelli, Jesus.

Kickoff Time:

The much-awaited club-friendly match will get underway at exactly 10 PM (Nigerian time) today.

Waskco (

)