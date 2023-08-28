ARS vs MUN: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of The Blockbuster PL Clash

Arsenal will be aiming to get their league title quest back on track when they play host to Manchester United this weekend in their next game of the season at the Emirates Stadium. The North Londoners will be going into the high-profile encounter off the back of their disappointing 2-2 draw against Fulham last Saturday which halted their winning start to the new English Premier League campaign, and they will be looking for a much-needed victory over the Red Devils to bounce back to the winning ways.

Team :

The Gunners have been handed a major boost ahead of the much-anticipated Premier League clash with Manchester United, as Gabriel Jesus has gained recovery from the ankle injury he picked up a few weeks ago. However, the Brazilian is not expected to make the starting lineup against Manchester United as he is still undergoing a recovery routine but he is expected to get some minutes in the tie.

Jurrien Timber is still in the Arsenal treatment room for the knee injury he sustained a few weeks ago, and he is expected to miss the game against Manchester United this weekend.

Mohamed Elneny and Folarin Balogun are yet to gain full recovery from their respective injuries and both players are doubtful for this weekend’s showdown.

Check out the possible lineup below:

Match Date and Kickoff Time:

Arsenal will face Manchester United in their next English Premier League game of the new season on Sunday, September 3, at exactly 4:30 PM (Nigerian time).

