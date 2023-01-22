ARS vs MUN: 2 Man Utd Lineups That Could Help Them Cope With the Absence of Casemiro and Martial

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Casemiro got his fifth yellow card of the league season in the game against Crystal Palace. This is a huge miss for the Red Devils as they would be playing against table-toppers, Arsenal on Sunday. This has given Erik ten Hag a big selection headache. However, the Dutchman is capable of improvising just as we have seen on a few occasions this season.

With the absence of Casemiro, Fred and McTominay could be restored to the starting lineup against the Gunners. Scott McTominay would play as the defensive-midfielder while Fred will play his usual number eight role.

Lisandro Martinez can also play as a defensive midfielder. He played in that position 22 times for Ajax.

Anthony Martial is also absent. The Frenchman didn’t travel with the squad to London for the game. Against Manchester City, the former AS Monaco star was substituted at halftime due to injury. He didn’t feature against Crystal Palace and Wout Weghorst or Marcus Rashford will likely be replacing him upfront.

That said, below are two ways the Red Devils could lineup without Casemiro:

1. With McFred midfield plus Weghorst

If Erik ten Hag decides to go for a midfield of McTominay and Fred, then Christian Eriksen would play as the number ten while Bruno Fernandes’ impressive work rate will be needed on the right wing.

Wout Weghorst would also lead the line as he searches for his first goal for the club. This means that Marcus Rashford will play as the left-winger.

2. With Lisandro Martinez in midfield plus Marcus Rashford

Lisandro Martinez could be partnered with Fred at the centre. The impressive work rate of both players will be needed to press Arsenal’s technically gifted stars.

Marcus Rashford would be leading the line while Alejandro Garnacho plays from the left wing. This would enable Manchester United to spring sharp and fast counterattacks.

How would you want Manchester United to line up against Arsenal?

