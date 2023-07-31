ARS vs MON: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Arsenal will defend their Emirates Cup title against Ligue 1 heavyweights Monaco on Wednesday evening, capping up their pre-season preparations in front of a North London crowd.

Last year, Arsenal defeated Sevilla 6-0 to win the friendly cup for the sixth time, while Monaco finished third in the 2014 competition in their only previous appearance.

A few teething issues have undoubtedly occurred as Arsenal newcomers Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber integrate into the group, and more than a few eyebrows were raised when Manchester United defeated Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 in the United States.

Arsenal, on the other hand, avoided the individual errors that led to their defeat against the Red Devils when they clashed with Barcelona on July 26, putting five goals past the La Liga champions in a thrilling 5-3 victory, with the lively Leandro Trossard scoring twice.

Before Champions League and Premier League duties take precedence, Arsenal seeks a seventh Emirates Cup title after defeating Sevilla for six goals in the 2022 edition, their third victory in the last four iterations of the friendly tournament, with the one exception being a 2019 defeat to Lyon under Unai Emery.

Another piece of trophy will be on the line for Arsenal this weekend, as Arteta’s team competes for the Community Shield against treble winners Manchester City before another protracted battle with Pep Guardiola’s side for top-flight greatness.

Monaco, on the other hand, will not compete in the Champions League or any other European competition next season after a difficult season under Philippe Clement, who has now handed over the reins to former Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter.

Following back-to-back third-place finishes in the 2020–21 and 2021–22 seasons, Monaco were made to pay for defensive shortcomings in the 2022–23 season, finishing sixth despite scoring 70 goals but conceding 58.

A dreadful end-of-season record, which saw Monaco win just one of their last seven games and lose all three of their last three, prompted the Monegasques board to fire Clement, whose replacement, Hutter, has supervised a mixed pre-season.

Along with three consecutive wins over Real Betis, Leeds United, and Bologna, Monaco has also shared the spoils with Union Saint-Gilloise while falling short against Cercle Brugge and Genoa.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Monaco match will go down on Wednesday at 6PM Nigerian time.

