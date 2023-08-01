ARS vs MON: Kick-off Time, Team News, Head-to-head history & Possible Starting XI

The Gunners will face off against French outfit, Monaco in their final pre-season fixture in the Emirates Cup on Wednesday evening.

The North Londoners return to the Emirates Stadium after a successful tour of the United States, where they secured triumphs over the MLS All-Stars and Barcelona, but suffered a defeat against their fellow counterparts, Man United.

The North Londoners are gearing up for the upcoming Community Shield clash against last season’s Champions, making this one-off fixture against Monaco crucial in maintaining their momentum and heading to Wembley in good form.

Kick-off Time

The game between Arsenal and Monaco will take place 6PM BST kick-off tomorrow at Arsenal’s home ground

Team :

Arsenal’s star midfielder, Declan Rice, missed the recent win over the Blagurana due to a minor kick in training. However, the injury is not considered serious, and he could feature in an Arsenal shirt for the first time at the Emirates in front of the home fans. Oleksandr Zinchenko’s availability is unlikely due to his reported muscular problem.

Young striker Folarin Balogun is also likely to play a part and may miss the match. On a positive note, new acquisitions, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber are available for selection, and Leandro Trossard will be eager to continue staking a claim for a permanent spot in Arteta’s first team XI.

Potential Lineup:

In goal: Ramsdale;

Back four: White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber.

Midfield: Rice, Odegaard, and Havertz

Attack: Saka, Jesus, and Trossard.

Head-to-Head History:

Arsenal and Monaco last faced each other during the 2014/15 season in the Champions League’s last-16, with Ligue 1 outfit advancing on away goals. The historical head-to-head record stands at one win for each team.

Charlesayor (

)