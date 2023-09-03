ARS VS MNU:Key Man Utd Player Arsenal Should Be Wary Of Ahead Of Their PL Clash At The Emirates

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team has a chance to set things right after their poor display against Fulham last week with a home game against the formidable Red Devils at the Emirates today.

With two points dropped in their 2-2 draw last time out vs Fulham and with 7 points won in their last three games,the Premier League title race is almost slipping out of reach of the Gunners, which is why today’s game against Manchester United is a must win for them.

Mikel Arteta for one needs to stop experimenting with Thomas Partey at RB and play the Ghanaian in the midfield,with Kai Havertz benched if the Gunners are to come up strong against the Red Devils today. Simply put, Arsenal has to go back to their former lineup from last season.

The Red Devils are currently on a three game losing streak at the Emirates and haven’t won there since 2017,so Arsenal clearly has the upper hand and the home advantage here. If all goes well, they should beat Manchester United easily today.

However, there is a Manchester United player the Gunners ought to be careful about in the game today.

Marcus Rashford has scored three goals and registered an assist in his last two meetings with Arsenal,with the England born winger always proving to be a hard nut to crack for defenders.

Ben White particularly has had a hard time in his last 4-5 encounters with Marcus Rashford keeping him quiet,and no doubt today could go just that way again if the Gunners aren’t wary of him.

Even Thomas Partey is not excluded from Rashford’s threat,as the midfielder ought to do better and not like last time when Marcus Rashford nutmegged him to curl him a goal from outside the box at the Emirates.

In all,a good Arsenal lineup and tactics could well neutralize Manchester United today and hand the Gunners a badly needed victory heading into the international break,but they should not undermine the strength of their opponents.

Do you think Marcus Rashford will make a difference for the Red Devils today when they face Arsenal at the Emirates?

WriterMedia (

)