ARS VS MNU: The Right And Wrong Decisions Made By Arteta In His Starting Lineup For Arsenal

The highly-anticipated Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Manchester United will kick off today when both teams battle at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners have the home advantage in their favour which they will be hoping to use against Manchester United to bag all three important points from this encounter.

The official starting lineup for the North London Side have already been released with Mikel Arteta making a few important changes to his team’s setup ahead of this epic encounter.

Well, in this article I will be sharing the wrong and right decisions made by Mikel Arteta in his starting lineup for Arsenal to face Manchester United today. Let’s take a look.

Right Decision.

1, Playing Ben White In The Right-Back Position Ahead Of Thomas Partey.

Mikel Arteta finally returned Ben White to the right-back position for Arsenal in today’s match. In Arsenal’s previous matches in the competition this season, Thomas Partey was the player who played that right-back position for Arsenal and couldn’t deliver his best performance in that very position. Playing a natural right-back in Ben White for this encounter will reduce the number of mistakes in the team’s defensive area due to Thomas Partey’s lack of experience in that position.

Wrong Decision:

Playing Kai Havertz In The Midfield

Once again, Mikel Arteta chose to start Kai Havertz in the midfield for Arsenal in today’s match against Manchester United. It is crystal clear that the German International offers almost nothing to the team’s performance whenever he is used in that very position for the Gunners this season. Thomas Partey or Fabio Vieria could have been a better option for Arsenal in the midfield rather than playing an unreliable Kai Havertz in that area.

Let’s know your thoughts on this article by dropping your comments below, Thanks for reading.

Godsports (

)