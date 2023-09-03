ARS vs MNU: Strongest Man United lineup that could give them victory over Arsenal

Manchester United had an eventful transfer deadline day. Four players have been signed. Others were dismissed go, both permanently and temporarily.

The team is looking very different, and the club deserves some respect for getting the deals done so late. That doesn’t explain the shoddy business they did between the signing of Rasmus Hojlund and Friday.

For Erik ten Hag, it’s all about focusing entirely on football and demonstrating that this squad is talented. Arsenal at home is one of the toughest tests. The Red Devils will have to be at their best in this game.

We should expect a handful of full debuts here, while injuries may force Ten Hag to make another move or two.

Andre Onana will make his debut between the pipes. Since arriving to the Theatre of Dreams, the Cameroonian has made an impression. Let’s hope that trend continues.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right back, and the Englishman has been impressive so far this season. Due to the injuries, Sergio Reguilon has a very good chance of making his complete debut at left-back. Due to injuries, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof appear to be lock-ins at center-half.

Casemiro hasn’t looked like himself this season, but that’s due to a lack of support. With Sofyan Amrabat unavailable, he may not be able to bring that mobile buddy with him here. Christian Eriksen will provide some comfort. Bruno Fernandes rounds out the trio.

The first three are intriguing. Rasmus Hojlund, according to Ten Hag, is ready to start and make his entire debut. Given Anthony Martial’s awful performance last weekend, I believe we could see that. Marcus Rashford will start on the left, while Antony will play on the right.

