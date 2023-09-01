SPORT

ARS vs MNU: Photos of Man Utd’s new goalie, Bayindir Altay taking part in training alongside Onana.

Man United’s latest signing, Bayindir Altay has taken part in his first training session ahead of the club’s Premier league clash against Mikel Arteta’s Gunners on Sunday at the Emirates.

The deal was made possible by the departure of Dean Henderson, who struggled to get first team minutes after a loan spelll with Nottingham Forest during the previous campaign, during his spell at Forest, he missed most of their games and was sidelined for an extended period before his loan expired.

But during the games, he played he was brilliant in between the goal post for Steve Cooper’s side, but after returning to United, it was made clear to him that he wouldn’t be getting first team actions due to the manager’s style of play which fueled his desire to leave the club, which led to interest from Crystal Palace and some Premier League side.

But at the end, he completed a move to the London based outfit where he has been guaranteed more action, Manchester United on the other hand were paid £15 million plus an additional 5 million in add-ons.

United then proceeded to the signing of Bayindir Altay from Fenerbahce for £6-7 million which was officially announced today, ahead of the match vs the Gunners, the 25-year-old has been spotted taking part in training alongside the first choice goalie, Andre Onana.

The Turkish shot-stopper will be eager to get his chance and stake his claim for the number one spot.

