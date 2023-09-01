ARS vs MNU: Man United’s Strongest XI Featuring Rashford And Martial That Could Face Arsenal.

The Red Devils will be in action on Sunday evening when they travel away to face Manchester United in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performances of Manchester United shows why they get a good result against Arsenal.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The English Premier League giants Manchester United recorded three wins, two draws and one loss. The Manchester based club have scored eleven goals while they also conceded nine goals to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Red Devils got a 2 – 0 win over Arsenal in a pre-season friendly match.

The Manchester United gaffer Erik Ten Hag would be hoping to get all the maximum three points in order to move higher on the EPL standings.

The Dutch tactician Erik Ten Hag is also expected to name a strong line up for their crunch league encounter against Arsenal.

Goalkeeper;

The Cameroonian and Manchester United shot-stopper David De Gea is expected to retain his place in between the sticks when they face Arsenal.

Center Backs;

The Manchester United superstars which include Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are set to be named in the starting lineup.

Full backs;

The Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia is set to operate in the right-back position while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to start as left-back..

Midfielders;

The Brazilian midfielder Casemiro is expected to start as the lone defensive midfielder for their away match against Arsenal.

The England midfielder Mason Mount is set to retain his place in the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Bruno Fernandes in the attacking-midfield position.

Wingers;

The duo of Antony Santos and Marcus Rashford are expected to operate as wingers when they face Arsenal.

Center Forward;

The Manchester United tactician Ramus Hojlund is set to be preferred in the center-forward position.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Arsenal;

