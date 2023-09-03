ARS vs MNU: Man United’s Strongest Lineups That Could Face Arsenal This Weekend.

Photo Credit: Google

The English Premier League is set to resume again and the teams in the competition are set to feature in the weekend games. The weekend games is set to kickstart across various stadiums in England.

The English Premier League giants Manchester United would be hoping to emerge victorious when they travel away to face Arsenal.

Photo Credit: Google

The Manchester United gaffer Erik Ten Hag is expected to name a strong lineup for their crucial league encounter against Arsenal.

Photo Credit: Google

The Manchester United gaffer Erik Ten Hag could line up his team by using two strong formations this weekend.

Goalkeeper;

The Cameroonian and Manchester United shot-stopper Andre Onana is set to start as the first choice goalkeeper when they face Arsenal.

Center backs;

The Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez who played full 90 minutes during their recent league match is expected to retain his place in the starting lineup.

He will be paired alongside Harry Maguire in the center-back position.

Full backs;

The duo of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot who both featured during their comeback victory over Nottingham Forest are set to operate in the full-back position.

Central Midfielders;

The duo of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen who both scored a goal each during their 3 – 2 win over Nottingham Forest are set to start in the defensive-midfield position.

Attacking Midfielders;

The England attacker Jadon Sancho who came off the bench during their recent league match is set to be named in the starting lineup.

He will be paired alongside Bruno Fernandes in the attacking-midfield position.

Center Forwards;

The duo of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are expected to lead the line for their away encounter against Arsenal.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Arsenal;

aspect76 (

)