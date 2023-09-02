ARS Vs MNU: How Man Utd Could Line Up Against Arsenal on Sunday With Hojlund and Reguilon Boost

Manchester United had a very busy deadline day. The Red Devils were able to sign four players on the day. Jonny Evans, Altay Bayindir, Sergio Reguilon, and Sofyan Amrabat joined the club before the window closed. However, Sofyan Amrabat didn’t arrive early enough, so, he won’t be able to play against Arsenal.

The good news is that other deadline-day signings would be available for the game. Erik ten Hag also disclosed in his press conference that summer signing, Rasmus Hojlund would be available for selection. However, it remains to be seen if he is fit enough to start the game.

With Mason Mount out due to injury and given Christian Eriksen’s performance against Nottingham Forest, he is expected to start alongside Casemiro in midfield. Bruno Fernandes would slot into his number ten role.

There could be some changes in the defense. Diogo Dalot played in the left-back role against Forest and it was clear it wasn’t his natural position. Therefore, with the availability of Sergio Reguilon, it remains to be seen if the new signing would feature ahead of Dalot. However, what is certain is that Aaron Wam-Bissaka would be holding on to his right-back position given his performance so far this season.

Upfront, there is good news that Hojlund will be available for selection. However, it is unlikely that he will be starting the game. So, we would likely see Marcus Rashford playing from the left, Anthony Martial leading the attack once again, and Antony playing from the right wing.

