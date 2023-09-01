ARS vs MNU: Arsenal’s Strongest XI That could see them prolong their unbeaten run against Man United

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta is expected to have some of his key players back for the match against Manchester United at the Emirates.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, who missed the entirety of Arsenal’s pre-season campaign, is poised to make aa return.

His absence during the Community Shield and the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest raised concerns, but the Ukrainian midfielder has since made appearances as a substitute in crucial matches against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be considering starting Zinchenko from the get go against a strong Manchester United side.

Another significant boost is the return of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was sidelined due to suspension after receiving a red card in the victorious clash against Crystal Palace.

Tomiyasu’s availability provides Arteta with a versatile option on the left flank, potentially adding depth and defensive stability to Arsenal’s formation.

In the attacking department, the competition for a starting spot is heating up. Gabriel Jesus, who made a brief 91st-minute appearance in the recent match against Fulham, is deemed fit enough to start.

However, Eddie Nketiah’s remarkable performance, leading to his first England call-up following an impressive tally of two goals in three games, has raised questions about Arteta’s selection.

Manchester United gaffer, Erik ten Hag on the other hand, may introduce a fresh legs into his starting lineup.

Rasmus Hojlund has been given the green light to make his first start for the Red Devils. Sunday’s clash at the Emirates provides the Dutch manager with the chance to integrate his new additions.

See the full XI Below;

Charlesayor (

)