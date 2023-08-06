ARS VS MNC: Mistakes Mikel Arteta Made In His Starting Lineup For Arsenal Against Man City

The England Community Shield Final will be kicking off very soon today when Arsenal and Manchester City lock tight horns at the Wembley Stadium. Both Sides will be looking forward to getting their hands on this trophy to begin their next season’s campaign on an amazing note. The Citizens are obviously the favourites heading into this game but something should be taken away from this Arsenal team that are also determined to win their first trophy in 3-4 years.

Arsenal’s official starting lineup for this encounter against Manchester City have been released just recently. Mikel Arteta brought out his 11 best players in each position to get the best result from this game against the Citizens.

Well, in this article, I will be sharing the two mistakes Mikel Arteta made in his starting lineup for Arsenal in today’s match against Manchester City. Let’s take a look

1, Using Kai Havertz Ahead Of Edward Nketiah As Arsenal’s Striker.

Mikel Arteta decided to use Kai Havertz in today’s match as Arsenal’s top number nine ahead of Edward Nketiah. The German International obviously doesn’t have the physical strength, finishing, and even pace to put Manchester City’s defense line under great pressure in this game. For me Edward Nketiah should have been Arsenal’s Striker for this game since he is got the pace, energy, and also decent finishing to give his side the upper hand on the attack against the Citizens.

2, Playing Jurrien Timbers Out Of Position.

Mikel Arteta surprisingly used Jurrien Timbers in the left-back position for Arsenal in today’s match. The Dutch International is known for playing either in the center-back or right-back roles which are his favourite positions on the pitch of play. In my opinion, using him in an unfamiliar position for this game might affect his performance against Manchester City.

