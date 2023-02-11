ARS vs MNC: Checkout Arsenal’s last 5 EPL meetings with Man City at the Emirates and how they fared

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal have once again slipped up in the Premier league title race following a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford. Coming on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park, Mikel Arteta’s men were looking to extend their lead at the top of the table at least temporarily by beating the Bees, but such wasn’t the case in another disappointing afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.

Up next for the Gunners is a visit from Premier league Champions Manchester City on Wednesday, a match that could see Pep Guardiola’s men go level on points with Arsenal should results go their way. The match is scheduled to kick-off by 20:30 West Africa Standard time and will mark the 51st meeting between these two sides in the top flight since 1992. In view of this, take a look at how Arsenal performed in their last five home meetings with the Citizens.

1- Arsenal 1 vs 2 Manchester City (January 1 2022)

The last time both sides met at the Etihad, Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal in an incident-packed encounter to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

2- Arsenal 0 vs 1 Manchester City (21 February 2021)

Raheem Sterling struck in the second minute to give leaders Manchester City a 1-0 win at Arsenal, their 13th consecutive Premier League victory.

3- Arsenal 0 vs 3 Manchester City (15 December 2019)

Kevin De Bruyne scored two spectacular goals and set up another to inspire a 3-0 victory for Manchester City at Arsenal.

4- Arsenal 0 vs 2 Manchester City (12 August 2018)

Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scored in each half as Manchester City handed new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery a 2-0 defeat on his Premier League debut.

5- Arsenal 0 vs 3 Manchester City (1 March 2018)

Manchester City beat Arsenal for the second time in four days, winning 3-0 at Emirates Stadium to go 16 points clear at the top.

As seen above, the Gunners recent home record against City has been disastrous having lost all their last five meetings with the Blue contingent of Manchester. City have a chance to go level on points with the Gunners at the top of the table if they beat Aston Villa on Sunday and then Arsenal on Wednesday. Already, Pep Guardiola’s men have knocked out Mikel Arteta’s side from the FA Cup and this would be their second meeting this season.

Who do you think will come out top in this game?

