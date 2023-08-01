ARS vs MNC: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time For The Emirates FA Cup Final

Arsenal will be hoping to wrap up their pre-season campaign on a positive note when they face the French Ligue 1 giants Monaco on Wednesday evening, in the final of the 2023 Emirates Cup.

The Gunners will be going into the clash off the back of their dramatic 5-3 win over the reigning Spanish LaLiga champions Barcelona in their previous pre-season match, and they will be looking for another win over Monaco to further perfect their preparation ahead of this weekend English Community Shield game against Manchester City.

Team :

The Gunners could be going into the game against Monaco without some of their players, as the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Reiss Nelson, and Folarin Balogun are still working on their recovery from their injuries.

Summer signing, Declan Rice is expected to get some minutes against Monaco after recovering from the injury he picked up a few days ago in training.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs Monaco:

Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Kickoff Time:

The Emirates Cup final will commence at exactly 6 PM (Nigerian time) on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Photo Source: Getty Images

