SPORT

ARS vs MNC: 4-2-3-1 Formation Arteta Could Deploy To Beat Man City In EPL

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club returns to Premier League action against Manchester City on Wednesday night. Both sides are supposed to be playing in the UEFA competition, but they are not in action this week. Arsenal made it straight to the UEFA Europa League round of 16, while the Cityzens would travel to Germany against Leipzig next week.

Manchester City will be keen on maintaining their winning streak against the Gunners and will also fancy beating them to move top of the table with a goal difference. Arsenal on the other hand will be bidding to maintain their title hope having dropped four points in their last two games. 

The 1-0 defeat against Everton and the frustrating draw against Brentford resulted in City and Manchester United closing the gap on the Gunners. 

However, Mikel Arteta won’t give up easily on the title after dominating the league since the start and will have to name a very strong and formidable lineup that will be able to stop Pep Guardiola and his boys at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

Marayanatha (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 3 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

SAM 0-0 INT: Lukaku Deserves Massive Respect After Standing Up To Barella For His Bad Attitude

12 mins ago

Fans React As Klopp Was Seen Celebrating After The 2-0 Win Against Everton

21 mins ago

EPL: How Arsenal May Not be the League Champions at the End of the Season

39 mins ago

OFFICIAL: Liverpool Star Wins Man Of The Match Award After A Brilliant Performance Today

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button