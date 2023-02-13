ARS vs MNC: 4-2-3-1 Formation Arteta Could Deploy To Beat Man City In EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal football club returns to Premier League action against Manchester City on Wednesday night. Both sides are supposed to be playing in the UEFA competition, but they are not in action this week. Arsenal made it straight to the UEFA Europa League round of 16, while the Cityzens would travel to Germany against Leipzig next week.

Manchester City will be keen on maintaining their winning streak against the Gunners and will also fancy beating them to move top of the table with a goal difference. Arsenal on the other hand will be bidding to maintain their title hope having dropped four points in their last two games.

The 1-0 defeat against Everton and the frustrating draw against Brentford resulted in City and Manchester United closing the gap on the Gunners.

However, Mikel Arteta won’t give up easily on the title after dominating the league since the start and will have to name a very strong and formidable lineup that will be able to stop Pep Guardiola and his boys at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night.

