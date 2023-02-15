ARS VS MNC: 2 Wrong Decision Arteta Makes In Today’s Starting Lineup

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tonight’s game pits Arsenal against Manchester City. Arteta’s team will be hoping to get back to winning ways. They’ve now gone two league games without a win and need a good result against Manchester City to stay on top. With the lineup for the match already announced, it appears Arteta hasn’t learned from his mistakes in the past. Here are the two mistakes he made in his starting lineup for today.

* Starting Martinelli Ahead Of Trossard

Areta chose to start Martinelli in today’s match, which is not a good decision in my opinion. Recently, the attacker has not been at his best. Trossard has always come on as a substitute in most Arsenal games recently, and he provides Arsenal with the spark they require in attack. Despite playing fewer minutes in his last game against Brentford, he had a greater impact on the game than Martinelli. Trossard should have started this game ahead of Martinelli.

* Starting Jorginho

Due to the absence of Thomas Partey, Arteta decided to start Jorginho in midfield for Arsenal today. This was not the best decision because the former Chelsea player has made no impact since joining the team. It would have been much better if Arteta had turned to his Viera instead of using Jorginho to pair Odegaard. At Chelsea, Jorginho wasn’t productive, he was slow and doesn’t get involved in goal scoring action. Arsenal will be going with ten man into this game despite his appearance.

Blogger30 (

)