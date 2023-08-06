ARS VS MCI: Wrong Decisions Mikel Arteta Made In Today’s Starting Lineup

In today’s lineup, Mikel Arteta has opted to go with a strong starting XI, including three major signings, Timber from Ajax, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz. While the decision to start the new signings indicates Arteta’s intent to field a competitive team, there are a couple of choices that have raised eyebrows among fans.

One of the questionable decisions is starting Kai Havertz in the center forward position. Although Havertz is a versatile attacking midfielder, deploying him as the main striker may limit his ability to link up play effectively. Arsenal has Eddie Nketiah, a natural center forward, on the bench, and some fans may wonder why Arteta didn’t opt for a more traditional striker option.

Another aspect of Arteta’s lineup that has been subject to criticism is the deployment of Timber and Ben White as full backs. While both players are solid defenders, they are more accustomed to center-back roles. Starting them as full backs might impact Arsenal’s attacking threat from the wings, and it remains to be seen how they handle the challenges posed by Manchester City’s wingers.

Despite the questionable decisions, Arteta’s starting lineup also boasts defensive strength with the inclusion of Declan Rice, who is known for his defensive prowess and ability to shield the backline effectively. This could prove crucial against Manchester City’s attacking threats.

As the match approaches, fans and pundits will be closely monitoring the outcome of Arteta’s lineup choices. The Community Shield fixture provides an opportunity for Arteta to assess his team’s strengths and areas of improvement ahead of the upcoming season. Whether his decisions prove to be successful or not, the match promises to be an exciting contest between two top Premier League clubs.

