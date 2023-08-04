ARS vs MCI: Why Arsenal Might Be Humiliated 4-0 By Man City In FA Community Shield Final This Sunday

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be playing against the Champions of Europe, and England in the FA Community Shield Final on Sunday. The Gunners who have failed to record a draw against the Citizens in their last five meetings, will be looking to seek revenge when the clash with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the famous Wembley Stadium this Sunday.

The new season is almost in place as the FA Community Shield final is set to take place this weekend. Both teams have been incredible in their pre-season tour, Arsenal recorded a couple of wins and defeat, the same fate on the side of Pep Guardiola’s squad during their tour in Asia.

Analysis of why Arsenal might be humiliated 4-0 by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the FA Community Shield final on Sunday.

Before now, the Gunners have conceded 15 goals and scored only 5 against Manchester City in the last five fixtures. Both teams met in the English Premier League last season twice, and Arsenal failed to record at least a draw against the citizens. Mikel Arteta’s side might have defeated Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona in the pre-season but going by stats and performance, they are no match against the reigning Champions of Europe and England, Manchester City.

Manchester City deploying their first team starting XI against Arsenal whose two key players (Gabriel Jesus, a striker) are currently out injured, would be disastrous for the Gunners and might end up making them conceding not just one or two goals but four against the English Premier League defending Champions.

Josehub (

)