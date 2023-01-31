ARS vs MCI: The Gunners’ Best Lineup without Partey.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal face a tough test in upcoming weeks as they’ll be going up against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

One of Mikel Arteta’s key player this season, Thomas Partey, is expected to miss the game due to injury. As such, Arteta would surely be thinking of other ways to set up his starting XI.

In this article, we take a look at how the Gunners lineup could look like without their key man. Check it out below:

Thomas Partey’s absence isn’t expected to affect the defensive composition. As such, the quartet of Ben White, Gabriel, Zinchenko and Saliba are expected to keep their places at the back.

El-neny should take a spot in the double pivot position alongside Granit Xhaka while Odegaard remains as the AMF.

Eddie Nketiah should keep his CF place while the duo of Bukayo Saka and Martinelli remain as wingers.

