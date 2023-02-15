ARS vs MCI: Reasons why Man City will lose against Arsenal in the EPL

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The biggest Match of the EPL season will be played at the Emirates stadium between two EPL favorites Arsenal the leaders of the EPL table and Manchester City last season’s winners.

Whoever wins this game will make a huge statement on who will be the favorite to win the league this season.

Arsenal’s potential victory against City would see them go six points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand. However, If Arsenal should lose, City will become leveled on points with Arsenal which could put Arsenal under huge pressure after coming a long way this season.

However, the fixture this night favors the Gunners against Manchester City as Arsenal seeks their first Premier League title in over 18 years.

#1 Arsenal is yet to lose in the Emirates this season

The Gunners are yet to lose in the Emirates this season which shows the Emirate stadium has become somewhat of a fortress for any team to come in. The Gunners have beaten Liverpool, Tottenham, and Manchester United in the Emirates this season, three teams who have beaten Guardiola’s City in the EPL this season.

Arsenal’s home advantage over Manchester City gives them an edge against last season’s EPL title winner.

#2 Arsenal form against the top six

The Gunners have shown to the EPL that they have been a force this season, losing just one game against the top six this season, a 3-1 loss to Manchester United earlier in the season.

The Gunners have beaten, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United this season, with three of these four teams securing a victory against Manchester City.

#3 Individual Form

Arsenal has had a dwindling form in terms of individuality, however, it is imminent for any team to slow down especially when you have been blazing since the start of the season.

However, Arsenal players are mentally and technically capable to produce a victory against Manchester City on Wednesday.

