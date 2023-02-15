ARS vs MCI: Players To Watch Out For, Match Officials, Preview And Kickoff Time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The race for the Premier League has heated up recently. Pep Guardiola and his former assistant Mikel Arteta are competing for the coveted Premier League title.

Manchester City are only three points behind the Gunners, who are having their best season in a long time. Arteta is putting the pedal to the metal in pursuit of the title. When it comes to head-to-head competition between these two clubs, Arsenal has the upper hand with more victories. However, under Pep’s leadership, Manchester City has consistently outplayed and dominated Arsenal.

Players To Watch Out For:

1. Jack Grealish (Manchester City):

Grealish has excelled for City despite having a difficult time at the club. His self-assurance is admirable, as is the manner in which he draws fouls and defeats opponents in 1v1 situations. The 27-year-old remains an important player on the left wing and will pose a threat to the Gunners.

2. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka:

Saka has been a lethal right-flank threat despite not scoring many goals this season. Because of his moves and ability to beat defenders, the teenager will be an important player for the Gunners against City.

Match Officials:

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistants: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth official: Darren England

VAR: David Coote

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry

KICKOFF TIME: Manchester City versus Arsenal match will go down today at 8:30PM Nigerian time.

