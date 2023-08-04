ARS vs MCI: Match Preview, Venue, Kick-off Time, Team News, Form, Formation And Potential Line Ups

(Photo Credit: Goal.com)

Match Date and Venue:

Exciting showdown at Wembley Stadium this Sunday by 16:00 West African Standard Time, as Arsenal and Manchester City lock horns in the Community Shield.

Match Preview:

Arsenal’s impressive 2022-23 Premier League campaign earned them a spot in this prestigious match, and they recently defended their friendly Emirates Cup crown against Monaco.

Arsenal has a history of success in the Community Shield, winning their last four matches, including a memorable penalty shootout victory over Liverpool in 2020. Manager Mikel Arteta’s team is eager to claim their 17th title and surpass Liverpool’s record.

On the other hand, Manchester City had a historic 2022-23 season, securing a treble of trophies.

However, they stumbled against Atletico Madrid in a recent friendly, leaving some questions about their form heading into the new season.

Both teams have faced each other in high-stake matches before, with Arsenal winning 3-0 in the 2015 Community Shield.

However, recent encounters have seen Manchester City dominate, with eight consecutive victories over Arsenal since 2019.

Despite being the underdogs, Arsenal’s love affair with the Community Shield makes them a formidable opponent.

Team

Manchester City:

City’s squad boasts a wealth of talent, but they could be without the services of Kevin De Bruyne due to a hamstring injury.

In his absence, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez are likely to feature as attacking midfielders behind the prolific striker Erling Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola might opt for a 3-2-4-1 formation, with Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish operating on the flanks.

Preseason Form: W-W-L

Possible Formation: 3-2-4-1

Potential Starting XI: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Aké; Kovacic, Rodri; Silva, Alvarez, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

Arsenal:

The Gunners have had a productive summer transfer window, adding the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice to their ranks.

With most of their business done early, Arsenal’s squad is well-equipped for the challenges ahead.

Manager Mikel Arteta may deploy Leandro Trossard, who has shown promise in friendlies, on the left side of the attack alongside Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka.

Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the game after undergoing a procedure on his knee after the Monaco game.

Preseason Form: D-W-L-W-D

Possible Formation: 4-3-3

Potential Starting XI: Ramsdale; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Ødegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Trossard.

(Photo Credit: Create Formation)

The odds may favor Manchester City, given their recent successes and talented squad. However, Arsenal’s early transfer business and their status as credible title challengers could make them formidable opponents in this curtain-raiser.

Expect both teams to bring their attacking prowess, making for an entertaining match with potential goals from both sides.

AaronBuzo (

)