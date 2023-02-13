ARS vs MCI: Match Preview, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Wednesday’s Top-Of-The-Table Game

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City will take the center on Wednesday, February 15, at the Emirates Stadium where the two teams will be looking for a victory to boast their respective ambitions.

The Gunners will be going into the contest after they were forced to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Brentford last Saturday, and they will be looking for an all-important victory over the Citizens to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Manchester City, on the other hand, will enter the high-profile Premier League match after their 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday at Etihad, and the Pep Guardiola-led team will be looking for the much-needed victory on Wednesday to dethrone the Gunners at the top of the league standings.

Head-to-Head Summary:

Arsenal and Manchester City have met each other 50 times before in the English Premier League and the Gunners will be going into the next meeting bragging about a superior head-to-head record of 23 wins to City’s 17 wins, while 10 out of their previous encounters ended up in a draw.

Kickoff Time:

The much-expected Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City is expected to begin at exactly 8:30 PM Nigerian time on Wednesday.

Waskco (

)