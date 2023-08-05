ARS vs MCI : Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Arsenal and Manchester City resumed their Public Shield war at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Citizens lost 2-1 to Atlético Madrid in their last friendly while the north London side beat Monaco to win the Emirates Cup.

While Pep Guardiola’s treble winners enjoyed wild fun earlier this summer, Arsenal can quietly claim a place in the Community Shield thanks to a second-place finish in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Despite a poor run of form that saw Arsenal go a record 248 days without lifting a trophy, Arsenal’s league campaign has exceeded all expectations set for them at the start of the season, and Mikel Arteta’s side could yet be rewarded. Sunday with something from the cutlery.

Arsenal have developed a taste for the English version of the Super Cup in recent years, winning each of their last four Community Shield matches, most recently beating Liverpool on penalties in 2020, losing just two of their last 10 games.

Arsenal’s love of the Community Shield is well documented, but Arteta will be under no illusions that his charges will lose against Manchester City despite the Sky Blues’ lack of pre-season preparation.

Arsenal’s Community Shield win in 2015 came when Arsene Wenger’s side beat Manuel Pellegrini’s Manchester City 3-0. 2019-20 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Kick-off time: The Arsenal vs Manchester City match kicks off at 16:00 Nigeria time on Sunday.

