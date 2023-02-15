ARS vs MCI: How Arsenal Could Lineup In Tonight’s Encounter Against Manchester City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The meeting between Arsenal and Manchester City on Wednesday may be the most important match of the 2022–23 Premier League season.

A win for Arsenal would not only restore their six-point lead in the title race (the Gunners still have a game in hand), but it would also provide welcome relief from their recent string of disappointing results.

Because of their superior goal difference, City can go top with a win, so it’s safe to say there’s a lot riding on this game.

When it comes to Premier League games on Wednesday, City is on a 22-game unbeaten streak. That means nothing, but it’s interesting to know.

In terms of the statistics that matter, City’s run of only two clean sheets in their last ten league games isn’t encouraging. Pep Guardiola’s team is shaky at the back and could easily concede here, though one of their few shutouts in 2023 came in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Arsenal in January.

Even though both Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe have resumed training after their respective injuries, Mikel Arteta has stated that neither of them is yet prepared for competitive play.

Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny are still out for the Gunners, so Arteta might have to stick with the same starting lineup.

How Arsenal could lineup in this match.

Formation 4-3-3: Ramsdale (GK), Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard.

