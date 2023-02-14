ARS vs MCI: Facts, The Referee, Possible Lineups, And All You Need To Know About The Match

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Arsenal’s clash with Manchester City in the 12th round of the 2022–23 English Premier League competition promises to be an exciting affair. The two sides have been neck and neck in the title race, with Arsenal currently in first place with 51 points after 21 games played, while Manchester City have 48 points after 22 games played.

Photo credit: evening standard

Arsenal have been in tremendous form this season, and the Gunners have been led by the brilliance of club captain Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian international has scored eight goals in the league this season and has been the driving force behind their impressive run of form.

Manchester City, on the other hand, have been in a bit of a sticky patch lately and have suffered defeats in their last two games in their last five.

Possible lineups

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Jesus; Martinelli.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Grealish; Alvarez

The referee for the match will be Anthony Taylor, who is a familiar face in the Premier League. The experienced official has been refereeing in the top flight since 2003, and he is sure to make sure the match is played according to the rules.

In terms of the likely winner, Arsenal are the favourites to take the three points in this match. The Gunners have been in terrific form and have the advantage of playing at home. However, Manchester City have an abundance of quality in their squad, and the Citizens will give Arsenal a real test.

Overall, this match promises to be a thrilling clash between two of the best teams in the Premier League. With the league title race heating up, both sides will be desperate for the three points, and it should be an entertaining affair.

