ARS vs MCI: Checkout the stats of Martin Odegaard and Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the game

Arsenal football club are set to face Manchester City football club in the English Premier League at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night in their outstanding match which supposed to have taken place last year.

Mikel Arteta led team have been doing pretty well in all competitions since the beginning of the season and their excellent performance has taken them to the top spot of the English Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola led Manchester City football club have also been impressive in the English Premier League and they are currently sitting at the second spot of the EPL table.

Martin Odegaard has been one of the best players for Arsenal football club in the English Premier League this season, and his excellent performance has never gone unnoticed.

Kevin De Bruyne has also been one of the best players for Manchester City football club this season and he has been able to contribute to many of his team’s goals this season.

Here is the head to head of Martin Odegaard and Kevin De Bruyne ahead of Arsenal football club’s game against Manchester City football club at the Emirates Stadium;

Martin Odegaard has started 20 matches for Arsenal football club in the English Premier League, while Kevin De Bruyne started 19 and he was introduced from the bench twice.

Odegaard scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists, while Kevin De Bruyne scored 3 goals and provided 11 assists.

Odegaard had 2.7 shots per 90 minutes, while Kevin De Bruyne had 2.5.

Martin Odegaard had 2.3 key passes per 90 minutes, while De Bruyne had 3.7.

Odegaard had 1.3 dribbles per 90 minutes while De Bruyne had 0.9

Odegaard had 1.0 tackles per 90 minutes, while De Bruyne also had 1.0.

