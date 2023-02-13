ARS vs MCI: Arteta’s Potential Starting XI That Could Produce a statement win against Man City

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are expected to be without four first-team players for Wednesday’s crucial Premier League match against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Ex-Manchester City striker, Gabriel Jesus has made progress in his rehabilitation process from a knee problem, but the Brazil international is still few more weeks away from regaining full fitness & his unlikely to be included in the squad, Mohamed Elneny will also be unavailable after undergoing knee surgery in January which keep him out until the remainder of 22/23 campaign.

Reiss Nelson has made a return to the training pitch & hasn’t been included in the previous two matchday squad for the Gunners, the youthful talent isn’t expected to feature anytime soon, while Emile Smith Rowe remains sidelined due to a thigh injury.

Mikel Arteta has named a unchanged starting XI for the last six league games & will likely go with the same eleven against the Citizens once again.

However, January acquisition, Leandro Trossard who came off the bench to net Arsenal’s first goal against Brentford will be pressing to get a start on the left side of attack ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.

Bukayo Saka turned up with a sublime assist last weekend & his set to retain his place on the right side of attack as Eddie Nketiah continues to spearhead the frontline.

Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Martin Odegaard are all set to start & combine in the middle of the park for the league leaders, with Jorginho and Fabio Vieira likely to start off the substitutes bench.

The North Londoners have failed to record a clean sheet in the last three league games, but a four man backline of White, Saliba, Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko will get the nod alongside Ramsdale in between the sticks.

See the Full XI Below;

