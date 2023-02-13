ARS vs MCI: Arsenal’s Strongest XI Featuring Trossard And Saka In Attack That Could Face Man City.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Gunners will be in action on Wednesday evening when they face Manchester City in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The recent performance of Arsenal shows why they may struggle to get a good result against Manchester City.

In their last six matches in all competitions, The North London based club Arsenal recorded one win and five losses. The English Premier League giants Arsenal have scored three goals while they also conceded ten goals to their opposition.

In the last meeting between both clubs, The Gunners suffered a 1 – 0 loss to Manchester City in the FA cup.

The Spanish and Arsenal gaffer Mikel Arteta would be hoping to get a good result in order to solidify their top spot on the log standings.

The Arsenal tactician Mikel Arteta is also expected to name a strong line up for their crucial EPL match against Manchester City.

Goalkeeper;

The England and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is set to start in between the sticks when they face Manchester City.

Center Backs;

The Brazilian defender Gabriel Maghales is set to be named in the starting lineup and will be paired alongside Ben White in the center-back position.

Full Backs;

The Scottish defender Kieran Tierney is expected to start in the right-back position while Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to operate as left-back.

Midfielders;

The Arsenal tactician is set to name Jorginho as the lone defensive midfielder for their crunch encounter against Manchester City.

The duo of Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira are expected to start in the attacking-midfield position.

Wingers;

The Arsenal superstars which include Leandro Trossard and Busayo Saka are set to operate as wingers when they face Manchester City.

Attacker;

The Brazilian attacker Gabriel Jesus is set to be preferred in the center-forward position.

Let’s take a look at some possible lineups that could defeat Man City;

