ARS vs MCI: Arsenal Team News, Possible Lineup, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Wednesday’s PL Showdown

The much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and Manchester City will take the center stage on Wednesday night at the Emirates Stadium in London, where the two teams will be looking for a victory to boost their respective league title quests.

The Gunners will be going into the rescheduled Premier League match after their controversial 1-1 draw against Brentford in their last outing, and the Mikel Arteta-led team will be looking for a victory for Manchester City to end their two-game winless streak in the campaign.

Team :

Gabriel Jesus has stepped up his recovery from the knee injury he sustained during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but the Brazilian will not be available for selection against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Mohamed Elneny will also miss the high-profile Premier League match against City following the knee surgery he underwent last month, and the Egyptian midfielder is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe are also doubtful for Wednesday’s game due to their respective injuries.

Arsenal’s possible starting lineup vs City:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Trossard, and Nketiah.

Kickoff Time:

The highly anticipated Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City is expected to commence at exactly 8:30 PM Nigerian time on Wednesday.

Photo Source: Getty Images

