ARS VS Man City: Why Arsenal Fans Should Be Worried As Partey Is Expected To Miss The Match

The game between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal would play a very huge role in this season’s title race. For this reason, many fans are anticipating the game.

Well, note that multiple reports suggest that Arsenal’s defensive midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss the big game against Manchester City due to a muscular injury. However, this article will focus on why Arsenal fans should be worried as Thomas Partey is expected to miss this important game. Take a look!

1. Arsenal Has Struggled Without The Ghanaian Midfielder.

In 2023, Arsenal has lost two games already and Thomas Partey wasn’t on the field when they conceded. Note that Thomas Partey has become a very crucial piece of Mikel Arteta’s team, and for this reason, Arsenal struggle without the Ghanaian. Manchester City beat Arsenal by 1-0 in the FA Cup, but the reality is that Manchester City didn’t score until Thomas Partey was replaced at halftime due to injury. Similarly, Arsenal lost against Everton by 1-0 in the English Premier League, but the only goal of the game was conceded a minute after Jorginho replaced Thomas Partey. For this reason, many Arsenal fans should be worried that Thomas Partey would not face Manchester City in a very crucial fixture.

