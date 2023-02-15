ARS VS Man City: Why Arsenal Fans Should Be Worried As Partey Is Expected To Miss The Match
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
The game between Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal would play a very huge role in this season’s title race. For this reason, many fans are anticipating the game.
Photo: Thomas Partey || Twitter
Well, note that multiple reports suggest that Arsenal’s defensive midfielder Thomas Partey is set to miss the big game against Manchester City due to a muscular injury. However, this article will focus on why Arsenal fans should be worried as Thomas Partey is expected to miss this important game. Take a look!
Photo Credit: Twitter
1. Arsenal Has Struggled Without The Ghanaian Midfielder.
Photo: Thomas Partey || Twitter
In 2023, Arsenal has lost two games already and Thomas Partey wasn’t on the field when they conceded. Note that Thomas Partey has become a very crucial piece of Mikel Arteta’s team, and for this reason, Arsenal struggle without the Ghanaian. Manchester City beat Arsenal by 1-0 in the FA Cup, but the reality is that Manchester City didn’t score until Thomas Partey was replaced at halftime due to injury. Similarly, Arsenal lost against Everton by 1-0 in the English Premier League, but the only goal of the game was conceded a minute after Jorginho replaced Thomas Partey. For this reason, many Arsenal fans should be worried that Thomas Partey would not face Manchester City in a very crucial fixture.
Photo: Thomas Partey || Twitter
KUNOYnews (
)