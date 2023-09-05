ARS vs LIN: Match Preview And Kickoff Time

Arsenal Women will kick off their 2023–24 season on Wednesday when they face Linkoping Women in Women’s Champions League qualification.

Linkoping is hosting the mini-tournament, which also includes Paris FC of France and Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih of Ukraine.

Arsenal would have been happy with their efforts last season after winning the League Cup despite a lot of severe injuries—their first trophy since 2019.

While they finished 11 points behind eventual Women’s Super League champions Chelsea, Arsenal held off Manchester City to finish third on goal difference, ensuring their place in the Champions League qualifiers.

Last season, Jonas Eidevall’s side reached the Champions League semi-finals, but they face a number of challenges before they can even consider making another long run in the competition.

During the summer, the Gunners were busy in the transfer market, bolstering their defence with Sweden international Amanda Ilestedt and Spanish World Cup winner Laia Codina.

While Arsenal prepares to start their season, Linkoping is already up and running as they enter the final two months of their domestic season.

Last season, they finished third in the Damallsvenskan, securing a spot in the first round of Champions League qualifiers.

They are seeking to improve on that finish this season after gaining 42 points in 19 games to move into second place.

Anders Jacobson took over after Andree Jeglertz left to become Denmark Women’s head coach, and the new Linkoping manager has taken four points from his first two games in charge, managing a 5-2 win over Brommapojkarna and a goalless draw with Hacken.

With Linkoping unbeaten in 10 league games (W8, D2), they will enter Wednesday’s match in high spirits, hoping to pull off a surprise victory over the Gunners.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Linkoping match will go down on Wednesday at 4PM Nigerian time.

