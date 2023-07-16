ARS vs INS: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

On Monday, two teams towards the bottom of Argentina’s Primera Division rankings will square off, with Arsenal Sarandi hosting 22nd-placed Instituto.

The home team is coming off a goalless draw with Banfield, while Instituto was defeated 1-0 by Tigre in their most recent match in Argentina’s top flight.

Arsenal Sarandi ended a four-game losing streak in the Argentine Primera Division last time out with a goalless draw against Banfield.

Federico Vilar’s team has struggled to produce positive results this season, with a record of five wins, three draws, and 16 losses from 24 matches, leaving them in 28th place with 18 points.

Arsenal Sarandi is only one point below 27th-placed Huracan but seven points behind Banfield in 26th, and they have not won since beating Boca Juniors 1-0 in early June.

Meanwhile, Instituto is coming off a 1-0 home loss to Tigre, which dropped them to 22nd in the table with 26 points, eight more than their opponents in this match.

La Gloria secured a return to the top division for the current season by finishing second in the 2022 Primera Nacional and gaining promotion a playoff.

Diego Dabove’s team has struggled to win on a consistent basis this season, winning only one of their past eight league games, a 1-0 victory over Belgrano.

Instituto, on the other hand, has only lost one of their past three games, and they will see this encounter as an ideal opportunity to put an important three points on the board.

KICKOFF TIME: Instituto versus Arsenal Sarandi match will go down on Monday at 10PM Nigerian time.

