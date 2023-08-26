ARS VS FUL: The Right And Wrong Decisions Mikel Arteta Made In His Starting Lineup For Arsenal Today

Arsenal will be active in the English Premier League today when they welcome struggling Fulham to the Emirates Stadium. After winning their last two matches in the competition, the Gunners will be expected to carry on their winning mentality by bagging another important victory over the Cottagers.

Arsenal’s official starting lineup for this game have been released with Mikel Arteta making a few important changes to his side to ensure they get all three important points against Fulham.

Well, let’s take a look at the right and wrong decisions made by Mikel Arteta in his starting lineup for Arsenal in today’s match against Fulham.

Right Decision.

1, Using Leandro Trossard In The Striking Position For Arsenal Ahead Of Edward Nketiah.

Mikel Arteta decided to use Leandro Trossard in the striking position for Arsenal today ahead of Edward Nketiah. Edward Nketiah was very wasteful in front of goal in their last encounter against Crystal Palace as he failed to score from very favourable positions. Starting Leandro Trossard in this match will definitely increase Arsenal’s attacking threat against Fulham and also bolster their goalscoring chances.

Wrong Decision.

1, Sticking With Kai Havertz In The Midfield For Arsenal.

Once again Kai Havertz was used in the middle of the park for Arsenal in today’s match against Fulham. The German International hasn’t been able to deliver a good performance in that position for the Gunners this season. Fabio Vieria or Jorginho could have been a better option for Mikel Arteta to use in place of Kai Havertz who isn’t reliable.

