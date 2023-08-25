ARS vs FUL: Match Prediction, Preview And Kickoff Time

Arsenal welcome Fulham to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday afternoon in gameweek three of the 2023–24 Premier League season, looking to extend their dominance in London derbies.

The two clubs had contrasting fortunes in their most recent capital clashes, with Mikel Arteta’s men defeating Crystal Palace 1-0 and the Cottagers losing 3-0 at home to Brentford.

Arsenal struggled to get into gear against a well-drilled Palace defence, as they did in the second half of their opening Premier League match against Nottingham Forest, and had their backs against the wall for the final few moments on Monday night, where Takehiro Tomiyasu’s controversial red card hardly helped matters.

Arsenal took the lead thanks to a composed Martin Odegaard penalty before Tomiyasu picked up two questionable bookings in the space of seven minutes, sparking plenty of post-game debate, but the Gunners’ penchant for London derbies came to the fore as they maintained their perfect start to the new season.

Following a smash-and-grab win at Everton’s headquarters, which could have easily gone the Toffees’ way on another day, Silva’s side were humiliated 3-0 at Craven Cottage by a Bryan Mbeumo brace and a Yoane Wissa strike. Tim Ream was also made to walk the walk of shame.

With summer signing Raul Jimenez failing to fill Mitrovic’s shoes during his early days with the Cottagers, this week’s shot-shy visitors are languishing in an unfortunate 13th place in the table ahead of their trip to the Emirates, where many will expect their recent run of away results to continue.

Indeed, Fulham have maintained a loss-win-loss-win pattern on the road since the beginning of May, with only two of their away games in the 2022–23 Premier League season ending in a draw, the most recent being a goalless draw with Chelsea in early February.

KICKOFF TIME: Arsenal versus Fulham match will go down on Saturday at 3PM Nigerian time.

