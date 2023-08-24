ARS vs FUL: Head-To-Head Stats & Starting Xi That Could Give Arsenal The Win Over Fulham

Arsenal is still unbeaten in the Premier League after two victories in a row for Arteta’s team. In the 54th minute, Martin Odegaard converted a penalty kick to give the Gunners a victory over Crystal Palace on Monday night. However, they had to play the final 23 minutes with just 10 players, and Arteta’s team displayed some resiliency to repel Palace’s assault. In their most recent match, Fulham was handily defeated by Brentford, dropping the game 3-0 at Craven Cottage. However, they did start their campaign off strong by defeating Everton on the first day.

However, in the past five meetings between Arsenal and Fulham, the Gunners have four wins and a draw. The gunners are among the three teams with two wins in their first two premier league fixtures in 2023/24 season. In the Premier League, Arsenal has defeated Fulham three times in the past five meetings by a margin of at least three goals.

The starting xi that could give Arsenal the win against Fulham.

Goalkeeper: A. Ramsdale.

Defenders: Ben White, Saliba William, O. Zinchenko and Thomas Partey.

Midfielders: Martin Odegaard, D. Rice and K. Havertz.

Forwards: B. Saka, E. Nketiah, G. Martinelli.

