ARS vs FUL: Best Starting XI Arteta Should Utilize To Ensure Arsenal Doesn’t Drop Points On Saturday

Arsenal mean business this season as they’ve kick-started their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with two convincing wins out of two.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the EPL title last season, but from their results so far against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, they are ready to push Man City all the way again.

Having masterminded his team’s consecutive victories, Arteta needs to ensure they maintain their 100 percent record in the league, and to do that, he should start these 11 players this weekend.

Goalkeeper.

Despite the signing of highly rated keeper David Raya, Arteta should go with Aaron Ramsdale who has proved to be reliable for the Gunners.

Defence.

With Jurrien Timber ruled out for weeks due to injury coupled with Tomiyasu’s suspension for picking up a red card, Arteta should go for a solid 3-man defence comprising of Gabriel Magalhães, William Saliba and Jakub Kiwior.

Midfield.

Zinchenko and Ben White should be started in midfield alongside Odegaard and Rice. This way, the two wingbacks can provide cover for the 3-man defence whenever the opponents are with the ball.

Attack.

We saw how the attacking trident of Martinelli, Nketiah and Saka unsettled the Crystal Palace defence, and although none of them managed to find the back of the net in that match, Arteta should still keep faith in them and start all 3 together against Fulham.

