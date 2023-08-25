ARS vs FUL: Arsenal’s Potential Starting XI featuring Havertz, Rice & Saka that could defeat Fulham

Arsenal’s upcoming clash against Fulham in the Premier League will see some changes in the lineup due to Takehiro Tomiyasu’s suspension.

The Japanese full-back’s red card in the previous match against Crystal Palace will force the manager into making some modifications.

With Tomiyasu unavailable, Oleksandr Zinchenko, who has fully recovered from a calf issue, is likely to operate on the left hand side of the backline. This adjustment could also provide an opportunity for Gabriel Magalhaes to return alongside William Saliba in middle of defence.

The defensive line might further feature Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale, with Ramsdale retaining his status as the primary goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, midfield combination could see Thomas Partey, who has been utiillzed in a makeshift right-back role this season, making way for the trio of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice in the engine room

Unfortunately for the North Londoners, Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga are unavailable due to injury. This opens the door for Odegaard and Havertz to take charge in midfield against their London rivals.

Upfront, Eddie Nketiah could once again find himself leading the attack, with Gabriel Jesus unlikely to be thrown into the starting lineup after training with the squad this week.

In terms of attacking options, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka seem to be the preferred choices over Leandro Trossard. Trossard’s past exploits against Fulham may not be enough to secure him a starting spot this time.

